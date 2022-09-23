Chicago North Grand smacks Chicago Steinmetz in shutout victory 7-0

No worries, Chicago North Grand's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 7-0 shutout of Chicago Steinmetz on September 23 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 15, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Chicago Foreman and Chicago North Grand took on Chicago Senn on September 19 at Chicago North Grand High School. For more, click here.
