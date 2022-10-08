Chicago Mt. Carmel blanks Chicago De La Salle 3-0

Chicago Mt. Carmel's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chicago De La Salle 3-0 in Illinois boys soccer action on October 8.
In recent action on September 29, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Peoria Notre Dame on October 1 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. For a full recap, click here.
