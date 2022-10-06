Chicago Mt. Carmel and Chicago Brother Rice duel to a tie 1-1

Chicago Mt. Carmel and Chicago Brother Rice waged a 1-1 standoff in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 6.
In recent action on September 29, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Chicago De La Salle and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Peoria Notre Dame on October 1 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. For more, click here.
