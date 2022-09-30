Chicago Morgan Park Academy squeaks past Bridgeview Universal in tight tilt 3-2

Chicago Morgan Park Academy didn't flinch, finally repelling Bridgeview Universal 3-2 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 24, Bridgeview Universal faced off against Lycée Français de Chicago and Chicago Morgan Park Academy took on Lake Forest Academy on September 19 at Chicago Morgan Park Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.