Chicago Mather slides past Chicago Schurz in fretful clash 4-3

Chicago Mather finally found a way to top Chicago Schurz 4-3 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 13, Chicago Schurz faced off against Chicago Phoenix Military and Chicago Mather took on Chicago Sullivan on September 12 at Chicago Sullivan High School. For more, click here.
