Chicago Mather drops zeroes on Chicago Clemente 9-0

Chicago Mather didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Chicago Clemente's attack in a virtuoso 9-0 performance during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 15, Chicago Clemente faced off against Chicago Sullivan and Chicago Mather took on Chicago Schurz on September 22 at Chicago Schurz High School. For more, click here.
