Chicago Marist's speedy start jolts Arlington Heights St. Viator 5-2

Chicago Marist controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 5-2 victory over Arlington Heights St. Viator at Arlington Heights St. Viator High on October 8 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Chicago Marist jumped in front of Arlington Heights St. Viator 3-0 to begin the second half.

Both teams scored evenly in the final half to make it 5-2.

In recent action on September 28, Arlington Heights St. Viator faced off against Chicago St Patrick and Chicago Marist took on Orland Park Sandburg on October 3 at Chicago Marist High School. For more, click here.

