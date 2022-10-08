Chicago Marist's speedy start jolts Arlington Heights St. Viator 5-2

Chicago Marist controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 5-2 victory over Arlington Heights St. Viator at Arlington Heights St. Viator High on October 8 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Chicago Marist jumped in front of Arlington Heights St. Viator 3-0 to begin the second half.

Both teams scored evenly in the final half to make it 5-2.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.