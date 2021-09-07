 Skip to main content
Chicago Little Village Lawndale escapes close call with Chicago Curie 3-2

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Little Village Lawndale nabbed it to nudge past Chicago Curie 3-2 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 7.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.

Recently on September 3 , Chicago Curie squared up on Chicago Solorio in a soccer game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

