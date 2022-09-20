Chicago Lindblom shuts off the power on Chicago Instituto Health 8-1

Chicago Lindblom dominated from start to finish in an imposing 8-1 win over Chicago Instituto Health during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 16, Chicago Instituto Health faced off against Chicago Farragut and Chicago Lindblom took on Chicago Brooks College Prep on September 15 at Chicago Brooks College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
