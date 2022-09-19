Chicago Lincoln Park soars over Chicago Kenwood 4-1

Chicago Lincoln Park dismissed Chicago Kenwood by a 4-1 count in Illinois boys soccer action on September 19.
In recent action on September 15, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Spry Community Links and Chicago Lincoln Park took on Chicago Latin on September 15 at Chicago Lincoln Park High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.