Chicago Lane Tech tops Chicago Whitney Young 3-1

Chicago Lane Tech turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 3-1 win over Chicago Whitney Young on October 8 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

In recent action on October 3, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Kennedy and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Mather on October 3 at Chicago Mather High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

