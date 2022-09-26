Chicago Lane Tech hustles by Chicago Payton College Prep 3-1

Chicago Payton College Prep was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Chicago Lane Tech prevailed 3-1 in Illinois boys soccer on September 26.
In recent action on September 19, Chicago Payton College Prep faced off against Chicago Northside College and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Lincoln Park on September 21 at Chicago Lincoln Park High School. For more, click here.
