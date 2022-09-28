Chicago Lane Tech engineers impressive victory over Chicago Amundsen 5-1

It would have taken a herculean effort for Chicago Amundsen to claim this one, and Chicago Lane Tech wouldn't allow that in a 5-1 decision during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 21, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Senn and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Jones College Prep on September 23 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
