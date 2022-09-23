Chicago Lane Tech blanks Chicago Jones College Prep 6-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Chicago Lane Tech proved that in blanking Chicago Jones College Prep 6-0 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 17, Chicago Jones College Prep faced off against Skokie Niles North and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Senn on September 14 at Chicago Senn High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.