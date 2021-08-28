Chicago Lake View survives competitive clash with Chicago Mather 2-1

Chicago Lake View poked just enough holes in Chicago Mather's defense to garner a taut 2-1 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on August 28. .

Defense ruled the first half as Chicago Lake View and Chicago Mather were both scoreless.

