Chicago Kenwood smacks Chicago Brooks College Prep in shutout victory 1-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Chicago Kenwood squeeze Chicago Brooks College Prep 1-0 in a shutout performance for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 20.
In recent action on September 15, Chicago Brooks College Prep faced off against Chicago Lindblom and Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago Spry Community Links on September 15 at Chicago Spry Community Links High School. For more, click here.
