Chicago Juarez flexes stout defense to thwart Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 1-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago Juarez as it shut out Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 1-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 23, Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit faced off against Chicago Little Village Lawndale and Chicago Juarez took on Chicago Goode on September 23 at Chicago Sarah E. Goode Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
