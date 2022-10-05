Chicago Jones College Prep and Chicago Mather kiss their sister, take her to the prom in a tie 1-1

Chicago Jones College Prep and Chicago Mather wound up even in a 1-1 stalemate for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 5.
In recent action on September 29, Chicago Mather faced off against Chicago Clemente and Chicago Jones College Prep took on Chicago Schurz on October 1 at Chicago Schurz High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.