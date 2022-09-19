Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools engineers impressive victory over Chicago Rickover Naval 6-2

Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools handled Chicago Rickover Naval 6-2 in an impressive showing at Chicago Rickover Naval Academy on September 19 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 14, Chicago Rickover Naval faced off against Chicago North Grand and Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools took on Skokie Ida Crown on September 13 at Skokie Ida Crown Academy. Click here for a recap
