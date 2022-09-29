 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools blankets Chicago Sullivan with swarming defensive effort 1-0

  • 0

An electrician would've been needed to get Chicago Sullivan on the scoreboard because Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools wouldn't allow it in a 1-0 shutout on September 29 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on September 15, Chicago Sullivan faced off against Chicago Clemente and Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools took on Chicago Rickover Naval on September 19 at Chicago Rickover Naval Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark unveils protests shirts for World Cup in Qatar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News