Chicago Hubbard exerts defensive dominance to doom Chicago Jones College Prep 1-0

Chicago Hubbard's defense was a brick wall that stopped Chicago Jones College Prep cold, resulting in a 1-0 victory in Illinois boys soccer action on October 3.
In recent action on September 23, Chicago Jones College Prep faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Hubbard took on Chicago Gage Park on September 22 at Chicago Hubbard High School. For more, click here.
