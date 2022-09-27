Chicago Hope makes Chicago Muchin College Prep walk the plank 5-1

Chicago Muchin College Prep had no answers as Chicago Hope compiled a 5-1 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 27.
In recent action on September 21, Chicago Muchin College Prep faced off against Chicago Rauner College Prep and Chicago Hope took on Chicago De La Salle on September 16 at Chicago Hope Academy. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.