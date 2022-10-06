Chicago Hope and Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit fashion a Windsor knot 0-0

Chicago Hope and Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit completed a toss-up affair for a 0-0 deadlock in Thursday's action at Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit high school.
In recent action on September 30, Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit faced off against Chicago Juarez and Chicago Hope took on Chicago Muchin College Prep on September 27 at Chicago Muchin College Prep. Click here for a recap
