Chicago Goode takes victory lap past Chicago Little Village Lawndale 5-1

Chicago Goode's river of goals eventually washed away Chicago Little Village Lawndale in a 5-1 cavalcade in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 26.
In recent action on September 21, Chicago Little Village Lawndale faced off against Chicago Curie and Chicago Goode took on Chicago Hubbard on September 21 at Chicago Sarah E. Goode Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.