Chicago Goode chalks up convincing victory over Chicago Lindblom 6-1

It was a tough night for Chicago Lindblom which was overmatched by Chicago Goode in this 6-1 verdict.
In recent action on September 29, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Goode took on Chicago Little Village Lawndale on September 26 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School. Click here for a recap
