Chicago Goode and Chicago Hubbard engage in a stalemate 2-2

The fight was tight betwen Chicago Goode and Chicago Hubbard but it reached an impasse resulting in a 2-2 draw in Illinois boys soccer on October 5.
In recent action on September 22, Chicago Hubbard faced off against Chicago Gage Park and Chicago Goode took on Chicago Little Village Lawndale on September 26 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School. Click here for a recap
