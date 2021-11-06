Chicago George Washington knocks out victory on Grayslake Central 3-1

Chicago George Washington notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Grayslake Central 3-1 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
Tough to find an edge early, Chicago George Washington and Grayslake Central fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.
Conditioning showed as Chicago George Washington outscored Grayslake Central 2-0 in the final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.