Chicago George Washington baffles Tinley park Andrew 1-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Chicago George Washington shutout Tinley park Andrew 1-0 in Illinois boys soccer action on August 28.
Defense ruled the first half as Chicago George Washington and Tinley park Andrew were both scoreless.
