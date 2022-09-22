Chicago Gage Park tops Chicago Hubbard 4-2

Chicago Gage Park tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Hubbard 4-2 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 22.
In recent action on September 15, Chicago Hubbard faced off against Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago Gage Park took on Chicago Alcott on September 17 at Chicago Gage Park High School. For more, click here.
