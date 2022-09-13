Chicago Gage Park flies high over Chicago Englewood STEM 5-1

Chicago Gage Park handled Chicago Englewood STEM 5-1 in an impressive showing at Chicago Englewood Stem High on September 13 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
