Chicago Gage Park flexes stout defense to thwart Chicago Perspectives Charter 13-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Chicago Gage Park stopped Chicago Perspectives Charter to the tune of a 13-0 shutout for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 4.

In recent action on September 27, Chicago Perspectives Charter faced off against Chicago Englewood STEM and Chicago Gage Park took on Champaign Academy on September 27 at Champaign Academy High School. Click here for a recap

