Chicago Englewood STEM nips Chicago Air Force in taut scare 3-2

Yes, Chicago Englewood STEM looked relaxed while edging Chicago Air Force, but no autographs please after its 3-2 victory on October 3 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 27, Chicago Air Force faced off against Chicago South Shore and Chicago Englewood STEM took on Chicago Perspectives Charter on September 27 at Chicago Perspectives Charter High School. Click here for a recap
