Chicago De La Salle delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chicago Brother Rice 2-1

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago De La Salle didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Brother Rice 2-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 29.
In recent action on September 22, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Burbank St Laurence and Chicago De La Salle took on Palos Hills Stagg on September 24 at Chicago De La Salle.
