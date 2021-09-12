Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit staggers Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish with punishing performance 4-1

Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish with an all-around effort during this 4-1 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 12.

Both offenses were stymied without goals on either side in the first half.

