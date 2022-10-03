Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit comes to play in easy win over Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish 4-1

It would have taken a herculean effort for Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish to claim this one, and Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit wouldn't allow that in a 4-1 decision in Illinois boys soccer action on October 3.
Last season, Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit and Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish squared off with September 12, 2021 at Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 29, Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish faced off against Chicago Holy Trinity and Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit took on Chicago UIC College Prep on September 27 at Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.