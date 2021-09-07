 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit blanks Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools 7-0

  • 0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit's 7-0 beating of Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first half.

Recently on September 3 , Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit squared up on Chicago Holy Trinity in a soccer game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ross Forlines talks about the advantages of American Legion Baseball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News