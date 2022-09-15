Chicago Bulls College Prep unloads on Chicago UIC College Prep 7-2

Chicago Bulls College Prep showed no mercy to Chicago UIC College Prep, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 7-2 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 15.
In recent action on September 3, Chicago UIC College Prep faced off against Chicago Westinghouse and Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Harvey Thornton Township on September 10 at Chicago Bulls College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
