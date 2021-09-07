Chicago Brother Rice makes Chicago St. Francis de Sales' offense disappear 14-0

Chicago Brother Rice unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chicago St. Francis de Sales in a 14-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 7.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.

