Chicago Amundsen mows down Chicago Prosser 4-1

Chicago Amundsen's river of goals eventually washed away Chicago Prosser in a 4-1 offensive cavalcade in Illinois boys soccer on September 7. .
Defense ruled the first half as Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Prosser were both scoreless.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.