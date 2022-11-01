Chatham Glenwood wins tense tussle with Troy Triad 2-1

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chatham Glenwood's locker room after a trying 2-1 test with Troy Triad in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Chatham Glenwood opened with a 1-0 advantage over Troy Triad through the first half.

The Titans and the Knights each scored in the second half.

