Chatham Glenwood wins tense tussle with Troy Triad 2-1

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chatham Glenwood's locker room after a trying 2-1 test with Troy Triad in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Chatham Glenwood opened with a 1-0 advantage over Troy Triad through the first half.
The Titans and the Knights each scored in the second half.
Recently on October 26, Chatham Glenwood squared off with Champaign Central in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
