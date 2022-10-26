 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chatham Glenwood pours it on Champaign Central 4-1

  • 0

Chatham Glenwood unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Champaign Central 4-1 Wednesday in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 26.

Recently on October 13, Chatham Glenwood squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a soccer game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Urbana busts Rantoul Township 8-1

Urbana's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Rantoul Township 8-1 at Rantoul Township High on October 18 in Illinois boys hig…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News