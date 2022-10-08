Chatham Glenwood and Normal duel through a trying & tying affair 1-1

Neither team could pull away as Chatham Glenwood and Normal struggled to a 1-1 draw in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 8.
In recent action on September 30, Normal faced off against Evanston Township and Chatham Glenwood took on Lake Forest Academy on September 30 at Lake Forest Academy. For more, click here.
