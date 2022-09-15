 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Champaign St. Thomas More smacks Rantoul Township in shutout victory 2-0

  • 0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Champaign St. Thomas More shutout Rantoul Township 2-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Recently on September 10 , Champaign St. Thomas More squared off with Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in a soccer game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News