Champaign St. Thomas More smacks Metamora in shutout victory 5-0

Defense dominated as Champaign St. Thomas More pitched a 5-0 shutout of Metamora in Illinois boys soccer on September 17.
In recent action on September 10, Metamora faced off against Bloomington and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on September 10 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
