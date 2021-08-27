Champaign St. Thomas More darts by Peoria Christian in easy victory 4-1

Champaign St. Thomas More showered the scoreboard with goals to drown Peoria Christian 4-1 in Illinois boys soccer on August 27.

Both attacks were stymied without goals on either side in the first half.

