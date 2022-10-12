 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Champaign St. Thomas More blankets Argenta-Oreana with swarming defensive effort 5-0

  • 0

An electrician would've been needed to get Argenta-Oreana on the scoreboard because Champaign St. Thomas More wouldn't allow it in a 5-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer on October 12.

In recent action on October 8, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Danville Schlarman and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Urbana on October 1 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News