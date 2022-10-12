Champaign St. Thomas More blankets Argenta-Oreana with swarming defensive effort 5-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Argenta-Oreana on the scoreboard because Champaign St. Thomas More wouldn't allow it in a 5-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer on October 12.
