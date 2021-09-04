Champaign St. Thomas More baffles Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic 7-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Champaign St. Thomas More squeeze Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic 7-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 4.
Both teams were shutout in the first half.
Recently on August 27 , Champaign St. Thomas More squared up on Peoria Christian in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.