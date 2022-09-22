Champaign Central tacks win on Monticello 4-1

Champaign Central delivered all the smoke to disorient Monticello and flew away with a 4-1 win on September 22 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 13, Monticello faced off against Rantoul Township and Champaign Central took on Urbana on September 15 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
