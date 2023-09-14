A suffocating defense helped Champaign Centennial handle Bloomington 4-0 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game on Sept. 14.

Champaign Centennial pulled in front of Bloomington 3-0 to begin the final half.

The Chargers got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, Champaign Centennial and Bloomington faced off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Bloomington High School.

Recently on Sept. 5, Bloomington squared off with Peoria Richwoods in a soccer game.

