Carlinville finally found a way to top Springfield Lutheran 4-3 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

Carlinville opened with a 3-2 advantage over Springfield Lutheran through the first half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final half.

The last time Carlinville and Springfield Lutheran played in a 6-0 game on Aug. 28, 2021.

